Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic
British lawmakers are focusing on footwear, asking whether employers should be able to make women wear high heels as part of corporate dress codes. Members of Parliament on Monday will debate banning mandatory workplace high heels, in response to a petition by a receptionist who was sent home for wearing flat shoes.
