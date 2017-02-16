Yutzy wins $30,000 medical school scholarship - 1:44 pm updated:

Yutzy wins $30,000 medical school sch...

Yutzy wins $30,000 medical school scholarship

A West Jefferson student attending Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine has been selected to receive a $30,000 Primary Care Medical Student Choose Ohio First Scholarship for the 2016-2017 academic year. She is passionate about serving the people of Ohio as a family medicine physician.

