Woman booked on charge of attempted murder remains in...

A woman with the Sandusky County Clerk of the Courts office said Tuesday that Susan K. Howard, 57, whose address is listed as 714 W. Corrington Ave., had not yet appeared in court after being booked Saturday on the single count of attempted murder. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, she was stopped for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike near Milan, Ohio at 9:22 a.m. Saturday.Two people were in the car and the state trooper who made contact indicated he "noticed indicators of violence."

