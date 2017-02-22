Woman booked on charge of attempted murder remains in...
A woman with the Sandusky County Clerk of the Courts office said Tuesday that Susan K. Howard, 57, whose address is listed as 714 W. Corrington Ave., had not yet appeared in court after being booked Saturday on the single count of attempted murder. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, she was stopped for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike near Milan, Ohio at 9:22 a.m. Saturday.Two people were in the car and the state trooper who made contact indicated he "noticed indicators of violence."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|5 hr
|Big bad bob
|1
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Big bad bob
|56
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Urdadlikesit
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
|Speed trap town
|Feb 6
|I can smell it
|1
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|MostIKnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC