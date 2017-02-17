Voters in Ecuador choosing between change, continuity
Ecuadoreans are choosing Sunday between a candidate who vows to continue President Rafael Correa's populist platform or one of several more conservative contenders who pledge to attack corruption and cut taxes to stimulate the Andean nation's flagging economy. Polls suggest it will be a tight election, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round.
