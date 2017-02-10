Two petitions not certified for primary -
Two Republicans who filed petitions to run for London City Council won't be on the primary ballot after their petitions were not certified by the Madison County Board of Elections on Tuesday. Henry Comer, who was seeking an at-large seat, only had 48 valid signatures of the 50 required, said Tim Ward, director of the elections board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Urdadlikesit
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
|Speed trap town
|Feb 6
|I can smell it
|1
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|MostIKnow
|4
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC