Tobin receives senatorsa recommendation to remain U.S. Marshal -
A former London police chief has received the recommendation of Ohio's U.S. senators to remain in his role as the U.S. Marshal representing the southern district of Ohio. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman will ask President Donald Trump to nominate Peter Tobin, of Lake Choctaw, to the position.
