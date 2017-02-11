Students get 'little taste' of robotics, STEAM hands-on...
Olivia Yetter and Pailee Wilson each enjoyed the interactive robot named Naw the most of the hands-on activities in the traveling children's museum. "It can do what we do," said Yetter, who was most impressed with seeing Naw dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Urdadlikesit
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
|Speed trap town
|Feb 6
|I can smell it
|1
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|MostIKnow
|4
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC