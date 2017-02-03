Rotary commends volunteers with Four-Way Test, Service Above Self awards -
The London Rotary Club recognized five community leaders Thursday during its annual Four-Way Test and Service Above Self awards ceremony. From left, Tim Wilson, Randy Crisp, Tracy Kronk, Trisha Bell, Debbie Warner and Trint Hatt.
