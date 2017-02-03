Rotary commends volunteers with Four-...

Rotary commends volunteers with Four-Way Test, Service Above Self awards -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Madison Press

The London Rotary Club recognized five community leaders Thursday during its annual Four-Way Test and Service Above Self awards ceremony. From left, Tim Wilson, Randy Crisp, Tracy Kronk, Trisha Bell, Debbie Warner and Trint Hatt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Speed trap town 2 hr I can smell it 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
Madison Health protecting BAD Dr. Oct '16 lilredhen 2
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC