PwC's hard-won reputation under threat after Oscars mistake
For 82 years, accounting and consulting firm PwC has enjoyed a reputational boon from handling the balloting process at the Academy Awards. The company was responsible for a colossal mistake at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night when actors Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty wrongly announced the top Oscar went to "La La Land," instead of "Moonlight."
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi...
|Feb 23
|Big Johnson
|1
|Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus.
|Feb 23
|The Old Cr0w
|1
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|Frank rizzo
|3
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|Feb 22
|Big bad bob
|1
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|Big bad bob
|56
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
