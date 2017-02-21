Press finalist for two Ohio AP awards -

Press finalist for two Ohio AP awards -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Madison Press

The Madison Press has been named a finalist in two categories of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors' 2016 newspaper competition. The specific selections entered were: "Building an online fitness revolution," a profile on Elite FTS in London; "Madison Health plans expansion," about the hospital's announcement of its multi-million dollar project; "Millennials in the workplace," coverage of a chamber of commerce discussion on the challenges of hiring the generation; and "Lovejoy's struggling to stay open," an honest account of the Plain City grocery's store fight to remain in business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is marc davis a idiot? 33 min Big bad bob 1
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) 39 min Big bad bob 56
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 9 Urdadlikesit 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
Speed trap town Feb 6 I can smell it 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC