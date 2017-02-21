Press finalist for two Ohio AP awards -
The Madison Press has been named a finalist in two categories of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors' 2016 newspaper competition. The specific selections entered were: "Building an online fitness revolution," a profile on Elite FTS in London; "Madison Health plans expansion," about the hospital's announcement of its multi-million dollar project; "Millennials in the workplace," coverage of a chamber of commerce discussion on the challenges of hiring the generation; and "Lovejoy's struggling to stay open," an honest account of the Plain City grocery's store fight to remain in business.
