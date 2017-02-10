Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw ...

Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparent power grab

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

Hundreds of protesters with flags and banners marched in downtown Warsaw on Saturday against the ruling party's plan to enlarge the Polish capital by incorporating 32 neighboring municipalities. The ruling populist Law and Justice party says the move will help the neighborhoods develop by linking them closer with the capital, which provides jobs, education and entertainment for the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Thu Urdadlikesit 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
Speed trap town Feb 6 I can smell it 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC