Pilot killed in small plane crash near I-70 in Clark County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the plane went down in a field Sunday afternoon near Interstate 70 in Harmony Township between London and Springfield. "Nobody actually witnessed the crash," Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Urdadlikesit
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
|Speed trap town
|Feb 6
|I can smell it
|1
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|MostIKnow
|4
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC