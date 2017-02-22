Norwalk council discusses Gunners Hav...

Norwalk council discusses Gunners Haven shooting range - againStill...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The ordinances about Gunners Haven and allowing conditional usage for the shooting range remains tabled. However, council scheduled a public hearing March 28. Gunners Haven, a walled facilty, would be on Laylin Road or Commerce Drive near Norwalk Concrete Industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is marc davis a idiot? 3 hr Big bad bob 1
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) 3 hr Big bad bob 56
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 9 Urdadlikesit 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
Speed trap town Feb 6 I can smell it 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC