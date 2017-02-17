New London Public Library director Bryan Howard is a lifelong patron - 4:49 pm updated:

New London Public Library director Br...

As a young kid in 1997, Howard would ride his bike to the London Public Library to read as much about his golf icon, Tiger Woods, as he could. A London native, Howard spent so much time in the library that he was offered a job restocking books at the age of 15. More than 20 people applied for the position following the December resignation of former director Mike Hensel, according to interim director and current fiscal officer Rebecca Stickel.

