Man charged with illegally carrying concealed gun

Joel Salyer, 34, was arraigned on two counts carrying a concealed weapon, both fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possessing a firearm under disability, a third-degree felony, in Madison County Common Pleas Thursday. On Nov. 20, the manager at the Speedway on U.S. Route 42 reported a suspicious person had been walking around the store for over an hour, according to assistant county prosecutor Nick Adkins.

