Madison-Plains unveils senior interns...

Madison-Plains unveils senior internship program -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Madison Press

Madison-Plains Superintendent Tim Dettwiler and high school principal Dr. Matt Ungerstand with representatives from Keihin Thermal in Mount Sterling. Keihin is one of three companies who have agreed to partner with the district for an internship program for high school seniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone 7 hr Just wondering 1
Speed trap town Mon I can smell it 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC