Madison-Plains unveils senior internship program -
Madison-Plains Superintendent Tim Dettwiler and high school principal Dr. Matt Ungerstand with representatives from Keihin Thermal in Mount Sterling. Keihin is one of three companies who have agreed to partner with the district for an internship program for high school seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone
|7 hr
|Just wondering
|1
|Speed trap town
|Mon
|I can smell it
|1
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|MostIKnow
|4
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|annaliese
|208
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC