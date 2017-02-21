Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhibit includes work from Madison-Plains artist
Emily Wilson, a senior at Madison-Plains High School, stands next to her three pieces of art currently on display at the Gallery on High in London. "Madison Memories," the current exhibition at Gallery on High, at 5 E. High St. in London, is a community show featuring the artwork of Madison County residents.
Thursday
Those pictures do not remind me of Madison County.
