Madison County Republicans unite at Lincoln Day dinner
Nick Adkins, Madison County's party chairman, opens up the Lincoln Day Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in London reflecting on the politics of Abraham Lincoln. Richard Hays, a member of the local Republican executive committee and a candidate for London City Council leads attendees in prayer at the Madison County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
