Madison County Commissioners purchase land by U.S. Route 42 and I-70 for water tower

21 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

Commissioner David Dhume and Julia Cumming, program administrator for the Madison Soil and Water Conservation District, review details for the purchase of land to close a gap through the county's bike trails. Madison County commissioners have purchased a plot to use for either a water tower and/or widening U.S. Route 42. Outlined in blue, the 2.4-acre plot was purchased for $10,000.

London, OH

