MaCI inmate charged with beating cellmate with a piece of a filing cabinet
An inmate at Madison County Correctional Institution may find himself behind bars longer after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate with a piece of a filing cabinet. Clay Martin, 48, was sentenced to 10 years to life behind bars in 2004 following rape, kidnapping and felonious assault convictions in Muskingum County.
