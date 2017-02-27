London Rotary Club's speech contest w...

London Rotary Club's speech contest winner encourages others to support local businesses

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Madison Press

London High School students participating Thursday in the London Rotary Club's Four-Way Speech Contest are, from left, Kelsie Spencer, Reagyn Semler, Olivia Rafferty, Lance Cahill and winner Elena Shoemaker. A London High School student's plea asking the community to support local businesses has earned her a first-place award from the London Rotary Club.

