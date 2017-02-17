London pitches revised plan to trade recycling bins for carts, keep trash bags (for now) -
The green and red recycling bins will still be scrapped for wheeled recycling carts under a revised sanitation plan for London residents, but this time the city will pay for the carts instead of asking residents to do so. Red and green recycling bins will be traded for carts, but the London trash bags will stay - for now - under a revised plan for the city's sanitation services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Urdadlikesit
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
|Speed trap town
|Feb 6
|I can smell it
|1
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|MostIKnow
|4
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC