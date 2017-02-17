London pitches revised plan to trade ...

London pitches revised plan to trade recycling bins for carts, keep trash bags (for now) -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Madison Press

The green and red recycling bins will still be scrapped for wheeled recycling carts under a revised sanitation plan for London residents, but this time the city will pay for the carts instead of asking residents to do so. Red and green recycling bins will be traded for carts, but the London trash bags will stay - for now - under a revised plan for the city's sanitation services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 9 Urdadlikesit 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
Speed trap town Feb 6 I can smell it 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC