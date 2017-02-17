London mayor: 'Cruel' Trump should be denied state visit
London's mayor says that President Donald Trump shouldn't receive a state visit in Britain because of his "cruel" policies on immigration. Sadiq Khan said Sunday the U.S. president should not get VIP treatment when he comes to Britain later this year because of his "ban on people from seven Muslim-majorities countries" and his decision to block refugees from entering the United States.
