London fashion: Conran goes green, Goddard loves contrasts
London Fashion Week is on its second day, with Saturday's womenswear previews for fall and winter including the latest designs by Gareth Pugh, Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha and Italian designer Donatella Versace's Versus line. Conran's look this year was built around what he called "everyday pieces" - vests, skirts, leather dresses - simply cut in evocative colors like purple, mustard, magenta and apple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Urdadlikesit
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
|Speed trap town
|Feb 6
|I can smell it
|1
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|MostIKnow
|4
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC