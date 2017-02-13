Key business lobby warns UK not to pl...

Key business lobby warns UK not to play favorites in Brexit

A key business lobby warned Britain's government Monday not to play favorites among industries when it negotiates the country's exit from the European Union, saying that ignoring any sector would hurt the entire economy. The Confederation of British Industries and the international law firm Clifford Chance also said in a new report that it is critical for the government and the EU to have some sort of agreement in place by the end of the legally mandated two-year negotiating period to avoid "significant commercial and economic disruption."

