JA's Women and Wine slated for March 30
A fun evening of socializing, networking, food, wine and silent and live auctions will be held next month to benefit Junior Achievement students in Madison County. Junior Achievement Women and Wine will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Brennan Loft, 158 S. Main St., London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi...
|Thu
|Big Johnson
|1
|Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus.
|Thu
|The Old Cr0w
|1
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Frank rizzo
|3
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|Wed
|Big bad bob
|1
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Big bad bob
|56
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC