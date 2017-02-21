JA's Women and Wine slated for March 30

JA's Women and Wine slated for March 30

Wednesday

A fun evening of socializing, networking, food, wine and silent and live auctions will be held next month to benefit Junior Achievement students in Madison County. Junior Achievement Women and Wine will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Brennan Loft, 158 S. Main St., London.

