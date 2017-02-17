Iota Beta planning kitchen bingo

Iota Beta planning kitchen bingo

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Madison Press

Marjorie Daniels, Janet Orban, Debbie Maxwell and Linda Maharrey joined together to discuss details of the upcoming Kitchen Bingo Fundraiser on Sunday, April 2 for Iota Beta. The event is being held April 1 at the Madison Senior Center, 280 W. High St., London.

