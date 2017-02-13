Haitian man admits role in scheme to stage dozens of crashes
A Haitian man has admitted in federal court he was involved in a scheme to stage dozens of car crashes in Connecticut and collected up to $30,000 per wreck by submitting bogus insurance claims. Jacques Fleurijeune, also known as "Magic," pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
