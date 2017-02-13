Haitian man admits role in scheme to ...

Haitian man admits role in scheme to stage dozens of crashes

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

A Haitian man has admitted in federal court he was involved in a scheme to stage dozens of car crashes in Connecticut and collected up to $30,000 per wreck by submitting bogus insurance claims. Jacques Fleurijeune, also known as "Magic," pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 9 Urdadlikesit 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
Speed trap town Feb 6 I can smell it 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC