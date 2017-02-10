Hackett appointed to Senate Standing ...

Hackett appointed to Senate Standing Committees -

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Madison Press

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof recently announced his decision to appoint State Sen. Bob Hackett as chairman of the Senate Finance Sub Committee on Health and Medicaid and as vice chairman of the Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee. "I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead several important policy initiatives as legislation is considered in these Senate committees," Hackett stated in a release.

London, OH

