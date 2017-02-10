Grammys fashion: CeeLo goes gold, Lada Gaga goes bitty
CeeLo Green looked part Tin Man, part big gold statue with a strange, monsterish headpiece while Lady Gaga showed up in bitty black leather shorts and an underbreast-baring top, a pair of towering, thigh-high boots to match, for the anything-goes parade of wacky fashion at the Grammys on Sunday. Green's message, including a full tunic to the ground, was unclear, but he certainly generated a stir on the red carpet in Los Angeles.
