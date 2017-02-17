Fashion takes London by storm with Pr...

Fashion takes London by storm with Preen, Topshop, Mulberry

London Fashion Week neared its climax Sunday with shows by Preen, Topshop, Mulberry and others taking place at many sites in the more-chic-than-usual British capital. A fleet of Mercedes-Benz sedans is ferrying VIPs from venue to venue as buyers, bloggers and wannabes gauge each show for that elusive dash of something special and off the wall.

