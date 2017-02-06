ECOT announces jr. high Honor Roll -

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow - Ohio's largest charter school - announced that students were named to the school's latest Honor Roll and Honor Roll with Distinction for Junior High School. Students ending each quarter with a 3.0-3.499 grade-point average for that previous semester are named to the Honor Roll and students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or above will be named to Honor Roll with Distinction.

