Crime Stoppers: Test drive turned into car theft

The Crime of the Week, according to Crime Stoppers, was committed on Jan. 31 at Coughlin Automotive Dealership in London in Madison County.  An unidentified person, described as black with long straight hair that could have been a wig, went into the dealership about 30 minutes before it closed and asked to test drive a 2008 gray Cadillac Escalade. The suspect gave a salesperson what appeared to be a valid Ohio ID, but didn't return the car when the dealership closed.

