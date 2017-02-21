Commissioners recognize Dale McNeal o...

Commissioners recognize Dale McNeal of London Recovery Project for fighting addiction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Madison Press

Dale McNeal, president of the London Recovery Project, was given a plaque by Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday for his passion for promoting recovery efforts throughout the county. From left: Commissioner David Dhume; McNeal; Gary Perry; Jean Perry, director; Kathy Jenkins; Matt Miller; Patrick Nichols; and Commissioner David Hunter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is marc davis a idiot? 3 hr Big bad bob 1
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) 3 hr Big bad bob 56
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 9 Urdadlikesit 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
Speed trap town Feb 6 I can smell it 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC