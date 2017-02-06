BP 4th quarter earnings more than dou...

BP 4th quarter earnings more than double as it cuts costs

48 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

Oil giant BP said Tuesday that its fourth quarter earnings more than doubled as it cut costs and reduces investment to adjust to an era of lower energy prices. A key measure of net income, the underlying replacement cost profit, rose to $400 million from $196 million in the same period last year.

