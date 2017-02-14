Birth announcements

Brad Carpenter and Katie Combs , of London, announce the birth of a son, Abel Thomas Robert Carpenter, born Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Madison Health in London. Chella Marie Ambrosi , of London, announces the birth of a daughter, Kalifornya Rayne Ambrosi, born Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

