Applications accepted for 2018 Legislative Fellowship Program

The Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications through Saturday, April 1, 2017 for the 2018 Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program. "LSC fellows play an integral role in the process of turning concept into sound policy for the state of Ohio," stated State Sen. Bob Hackett .

