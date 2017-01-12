Woody Harrelson goes live from London...

Woody Harrelson goes live from London, talks 'Star Wars'

2 hrs ago

Woody Harrelson is trying to do something that's never been done before, although he's starting to realize why his feat would be a first. The actor plans to spend the early hours of Friday shooting a full-length film, called "Lost In London LIVE," which will be broadcast as it happens in over 550 U.S. theaters.

