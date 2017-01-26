West Jeff man charged with sex crimes involving a minor
A West Jefferson man is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl over the course of 10 months. Joseph Ehrick, 32, of West Jefferson, was arraigned Tuesday in Madison County Common Pleas Court.
