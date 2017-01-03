UK appeals for Belfast breakthrough t...

UK appeals for Belfast breakthrough to save power-sharing

Britain's minister for Northern Ireland has appealed to rival leaders to save their failing unity government and prevent a snap election that will do nothing to solve the political crisis. Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire told lawmakers Tuesday that the surprise resignation of the Belfast coalition's senior Catholic politician means the British government in London will be legally obliged to dissolve the Northern Ireland Assembly - unless a Belfast breakthrough can be achieved within six days.

