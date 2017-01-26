The Latest: UK says Trump visit to me...

The Latest: UK says Trump visit to meet queen is still on

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Madison Press

The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : British Prime Minister Theresa May's office says that a state visit to Britain by U.S. President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over his temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the U.S. No date has been announced for the state visit, which involves lavish pomp and ceremony, often with a stay at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. An online petition on a government website has attracted more than 1 million signatures opposing the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 23 MostIKnow 4
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
Madison Health protecting BAD Dr. Oct '16 lilredhen 2
Anybody know Amy Sloan Oct '16 Curious54 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC