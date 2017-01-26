The Latest: UK says Trump visit to meet queen is still on
The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : British Prime Minister Theresa May's office says that a state visit to Britain by U.S. President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over his temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the U.S. No date has been announced for the state visit, which involves lavish pomp and ceremony, often with a stay at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. An online petition on a government website has attracted more than 1 million signatures opposing the trip.
