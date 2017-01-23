Senior N Korean defector says his 2 s...

Senior N Korean defector says his 2 sons were reason to flee

The highest-level North Korean diplomat ever to defect to South Korea says he decided to flee because he didn't want to see his children living "miserable" lives. Thae Yong Ho, a former minister at the North's embassy in London, said Wednesday his two sons were one of the main reasons why he came to South Korea last year.

