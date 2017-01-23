Senior N Korean defector says his 2 sons were reason to flee
The highest-level North Korean diplomat ever to defect to South Korea says he decided to flee because he didn't want to see his children living "miserable" lives. Thae Yong Ho, a former minister at the North's embassy in London, said Wednesday his two sons were one of the main reasons why he came to South Korea last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Mon
|MostIKnow
|4
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|annaliese
|208
|Madison Health protecting BAD Dr.
|Oct '16
|lilredhen
|2
|Anybody know Amy Sloan
|Oct '16
|Curious54
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC