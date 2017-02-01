Realtor association donates to London ABLE - 6:07 pm updated:
The Madison County Area Realty Association recently donated $500 to London ABLE, an organization that helps adults with higher education options. From left, Aaron Miller, secretary; Cari Roeder, treasurer; Angie Wilderman, president; Lynn Alexander, of London ABLE; and Kate Crager-Tobin, vice president.
