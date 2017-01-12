Planter University focuses on placement, yield potential - 10:15 am updated:
The workshop, held at Beck's Hybrid's in London, will offer farmers a hands-on opportunity to learn more about advancements in planter technology as well as hear directly from researchers and experts on the issues Proper seed placement, along with applying just the right amount of fertilizer needed to maximize yields while saving money, will be the focus of the daylong Planter University workshop offered Tuesday, Feb. 28 by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.
