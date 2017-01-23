M-P board fills vacancy

M-P board fills vacancy

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: The Madison Press

"We were so humbled to have such great applicants. Out of them we interviewed five very qualified people," said newly-elected board President Kelly Cooley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Mon MostIKnow 4
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
Madison Health protecting BAD Dr. Oct '16 lilredhen 2
Anybody know Amy Sloan Oct '16 Curious54 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC