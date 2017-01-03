London police launches mobile app -

London police launches mobile app

Users can view crime maps, submit tips, read alerts and commend an officer on the London Police Department's new mobile app, which launched this week. The London Police Department has launched a mobile app new for 2017 that will allow residents to communicate with the department - all from the touch of a finger.

