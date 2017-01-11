London police investigating early morning car thefts - 12:23 pm updated:
The crimes took place from 4 to 6 a.m. on the north end of the city, on Sheffield Court, Muirfield Drive and Kelsey Court. One vehicle, a 2006 blue Honda CRV, is still missing from Muirfield Drive, according to Chief Glenn Nicol.
