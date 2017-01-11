London man who shot dog back in court for not paying animala s bills -
This pitbull mix was shot in the mouth by Joseph Gray last May. He was ordered to pay restitution to MedVet and the Humane Society of Madison County, but hasn't done so. The London man who shot his dog in the mouth last May is back in court for failing to pay the animal's medical bills.
