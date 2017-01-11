London man who shot dog back in court...

London man who shot dog back in court for not paying animala s bills -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Madison Press

This pitbull mix was shot in the mouth by Joseph Gray last May. He was ordered to pay restitution to MedVet and the Humane Society of Madison County, but hasn't done so. The London man who shot his dog in the mouth last May is back in court for failing to pay the animal's medical bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Tue KnewOfHim 2
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
Madison Health protecting BAD Dr. Oct '16 lilredhen 2
Anybody know Amy Sloan Oct '16 Curious54 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC