Kremlin hopes Putin, Trump will get along well

The Kremlin said Thursday Russia and the United States can fix their ravaged ties with interactions based on mutual respect once President-elect Donald Trump takes office. President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that while Moscow and Washington won't agree on everything, they can normalize their strained relations if they show "mutual respect."

