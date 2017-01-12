Kremlin hopes Putin, Trump will get along well
The Kremlin said Thursday Russia and the United States can fix their ravaged ties with interactions based on mutual respect once President-elect Donald Trump takes office. President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that while Moscow and Washington won't agree on everything, they can normalize their strained relations if they show "mutual respect."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Tue
|KnewOfHim
|2
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|annaliese
|208
|Madison Health protecting BAD Dr.
|Oct '16
|lilredhen
|2
|Anybody know Amy Sloan
|Oct '16
|Curious54
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC