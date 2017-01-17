Kremlin hopes for rapport with US, but differences will stay
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman voiced hope for a constructive dialogue with President Donald Trump's administration in comments broadcast Saturday, but warned that differences will remain. Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with state Rossiya television that it would be an "illusion" to expect that U.S.-Russian relations would be completely free of disagreements.
